For 19 years, people have made the annual July trek to Greenwood’s Uptown to enjoy the sights, the smells, the tastes and the sounds of the city’s Festival of Flowers and Greenwood Blues Cruise.
Yes, there would always be the complaint that it’s just too dang hot in July to have such a festival, but that did not deter most from attending year in and year out. Well, after a bit of touch-and-go, festival organizers made the difficult decision to move the event to late September.
Make no mistake. The decision was not driven by the fact that it’s generally always hot and even stormy the second weekend in July when the festival takes place. It was instead driven by sensibilities and concerns raised during the coronavirus pandemic, a health event that has had worldwide repercussions resulting in thousands of deaths, crippling economies and causing warranted health fears.
And even with plans for the festival to take place Sept. 24-27, there are no guarantees all will go off without a hitch. These are uncharted waters the city and festival organizers are in. Many other events, to include the Festival of Flowers’ main weekend, have been pushed to the fall in the hopes that the virus will have dissipated sufficiently to allow for outdoor crowd to gather at festivals and in sports stadiums. That yet remains to be seen, but it was the best decision under the circumstances.
It all began with a handful of competition teams dotting Main Street and a handful of musicians under a tent or within various venues. And each year, it has grown. It grew so large, in fact, that a few years back the city got the OK from the state Department of Transportation to detour traffic around the central part of the city to better accommodate the growing number of teams and vendors, the growing number of musicians and, of course, the growing number of festival-goers.
If you have ever attended Festival of Discovery, then you must know that the activities are not for those who have a fear of or disdain for large gatherings. Uptown is wall-to-wall people and trailers, wall-to-wall people under the main tent and inside the many restaurants and bars that host the musicians who come to town. Not exactly an ideal setting for those with claustrophobia, but certainly less than ideal during a pandemic when people are urged to wear face masks and stay six feet apart from each other.
Leading up to the big July weekend, organizers were left with little guidance on how, if at all, to proceed with such a massive festival. At the very least, they would have to try to find a way to manage the crowds — a feat most big box stores had difficulty doing, and they don’t have upwards of 10,000 visitors a day. And masks? Could they enforce that? Plus, what about the teams and visitors themselves. Would they be comfortable this soon in coming to Uptown? Plenty of questions, fewer answers.
When Hickory, North Carolina gave up its weekend for various reasons and for this year only, the Kansas City Barbeque Society let Greenwood’s festival organizers know of its availability.
As disappointing as it will be for July to come and go without the Festival of Discovery, the city made the right call. After all, imagine the outcry and public perception if the festival went on as planned and Uptown became known as a hot bed for the coronavirus.
We still have the Festival of Flowers topiaries to enjoy, and they’ll bring visitors to our Uptown. In manageable numbers. And we suspect some people will sacrifice a football game or two in the fall — if they even take place with fans in the stadiums — in order to take participate in what used to be a routine part of their summers.
By the way, don’t get your hopes up that the Festival of Discovery will remain a September event. Hickory can have its date back in 2021. Besides, if you’ve lived here long enough you already know September can bring some summertime temperatures too.