But what about Big Box retail store? What about Big Box home improvement store? What about XYZ Manufacturer? What about the Moonbeam day care facility?
These are questions we are receiving nearly daily. Some are asking out of concern, because they either know someone has tested positive for COVID-19 or they’ve heard many rumors circulating. Some are asking because they get some sense that the newspaper has targeted a particular segment of the business world in sharing information about where positive cases have cropped up.
Rest assured, we are exploring all the news tips we have been getting and continue to get. And why? Because the novel coronavirus is not, in our view, a minor health concern.
The nation’s numbers continue to climb, our state’s numbers continue to climb and Greenwood County’s numbers appear to be headed in the wrong direction. Increased testing? Sure, that has a bearing, but we also have legitimate concerns that people have begun to relax more, especially in areas where the numbers were not considered all too alarming only weeks ago.
With Memorial Day weekend typically being the launch of summer activities, there was an effort to return to normalcy. And, frankly, we have witnessed people being more relaxed when it comes to taking the recommended precautions. Truth is, some of us have gotten a little more complacent and have had to remind ourselves that this is not the time to relax.
Of course we realize the region, the state and the nation cannot stay locked down indefinitely, but as we venture out again, we should perhaps do so more with the trepidation exhibited by a fawn as it begins to wander from its mother’s side.
As we do so, however, rest assured we will continue to report on the path the coronavirus is taking, the areas it is having the most impact. Also know this: As much as you and we might think a business is morally obligated to report when its employees test positive, they are not necessarily bound to do so by anything other than their own moral compass. So yes, it’s entirely possible that a businessperson who depends on you, its customers, can knowingly put you at risk by not revealing such information.
That’s a roll of the dice, considering the hospitalization and even the death rate, but it’s one some are willing to take.
To those who have contacted us to report on coronavirus cases they have heard about or know about we offer our thanks because we believe the larger public need is being served. Let that be the motivation, not revenge or retaliation.
Also realize that as much as we might ask and redirect our questions, some will succeed in keeping the truth close to the chest. We are not ignoring any of the calls, emails and other means of messaging we receive from readers who share news tips. It’s just that sometimes we are not able to penetrate a barrier to the information. We cannot simply toss speculation on the table.