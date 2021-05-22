At a time when the nation yet grapples with evidence that skin color can determine how a law officer treats people while in the line of duty and when people are compelled to take to the streets to protest such treatment, it is more than just heartening to hear a different tale in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Words of praise for the city’s police chief, T.J. Chaudoin, and his officers were publicly spoken earlier this week during a meeting of Greenwood City Council.
While praise might not seem all that unusual, the fact that the words were shared by Bishop Oliver McCray makes the message all the more compelling and telling.
McCray is pastor of one of the city’s largest predominantly Black churches, Morris Chapel Baptist Church. Since coming to Greenwood, McCray has done more than pastor his church congregation. He has been active in the community, and not just within the bounds of his church’s neighborhood.
He cares about the community as a whole, whether through service on The Salvation Army board or through working with others to improve race relations and address violence and crime.
And so it meant a great deal when McCray stood before the council and said: “This Black man in Greenwood standing right here got something good to say about the police.” As he said those words, he made sure to speak directly to Chaudoin, who was in the audience. “You guys have done what you are supposed to do and you help me as a pastor, as a community leader, as a father, as a grandfather,” McCray said.
This was not McCray’s first occasion to speak with council members, and not just publicly. He has established himself as a liaison, connecting the Black community to the council and the police department.
What is happening in Greenwood is what needs to happen in every town, city and county across the nation. What is taking place is good old fashion relationship building, trust building.
That is not to say that there are not and will not yet be issues that arise and that pit residents against law enforcement, or even vice-versa. There will always be bad cops and there are always bad people. Developing better understanding of people’s backgrounds and perspectives, building a community in which residents know the officers and the officers know the residents will, however, serve to strengthen the community.
People need to realize that a police presence in one neighborhood might not get the same reaction — one of trust — in another.
In addressing the chief and council, McCray said he hopes dialogue will prevail over violence when or if something bad happens.
In 1992, during a violent riot following the 1991 car chase and subsequent beating of Rodney King, King sought calm and made famous the phrase “Can’t we all get along?”
Nearly three decades later, McCray made a pointed and poignant observation: “I am proud of the blue here in Greenwood. I hope that the blue, the black, the white, the green — all of us can work together.”
The steps McCray, the chief and council are taking will go a long way toward achieving that goal.