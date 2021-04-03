We typically freshen up and republish the editorial for this and other significant holidays because the messages largely remain relevant to the occasion.
And, well, weren’t we in for an unexpected surprise this year and last?
While many churches are allowing congregations to gather in limited numbers on-site, many are yet relying on livestreaming. Easter 2020? That was a different matter. Livestream and pre-recorded messages were abundant as churches were scrambling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic while getting members served and kept healthy. Some even had parking lot services, in which members remained in their cars, as though at a drive-in movie.
Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the state, we offered the following observations, and even now as more churches are able to open up more fully while yet livestreaming, this seems to hold true:
“Perhaps some participating in virtual church services will still break out the seersucker suits and beautiful dresses in muted pinks, blues and other pastel colors. Adults and children alike might very well put on their Sunday best for this holy day, despite being relegated to the kitchen table or den to view church on a computer screen or smart TV.
“A sad Easter? Yes, in some ways it is because of the need to remain safely at home. Certainly it is a different Easter. But maybe, just maybe, it is one we can and should take advantage of, for Easter Sunday is the culmination of Holy Week and is a day that reinforces a belief, a message of eternal hope and a life free from the bonds of this earth, even free from the coronavirus.
“Rather than bemoaning the fact that as believers we cannot gather in traditional ways today, cannot gather in large family groups around an Easter meal we should pause and consider how, for many, the pandemic has strengthened us.
... “We have had to adjust to a new normal, at least for the time being, and part of that new normal might well include a renewal of family life. Work and school taking place together under one roof can likely have its moments that test our patience, but they can also serve to bring families together in ways they had not thought, having gone through so many days, weeks, months and even years taking certain elements of family life for granted.
“Many believers have no doubt delved deeper into their faith, spent more time in prayer than usual. Some who have been part of what is often referred to as the EC crowd because they come to church twice a year — Easter and Christmas — might now resolve to attend more regularly.
“And while Easter is one of the most important days among the Christian faithful, we recognize that non-Christians also see this as a season of renewal, even of hope.
“If nothing else, we can and should hope that the season at hand, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, will bring about a renewal of kindness, love, generosity, compassion among people of all faiths.”