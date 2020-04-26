Ten days ago, we urged readers who do not need their stimulus bucks to consider donating to area causes. Perhaps it’s because they haven’t found themselves in the unemployment line or are simply in good enough financial standing that the federal dollars are more like a bonus check, but whatever the reason we asked they consider helping others with those dollars instead of spending it on something on their want list, not their need list.
We know this doesn’t apply to everyone and we certainly do not want to send people down Guilt Trip Lane. Such decisions are personal, and that’s fine.
One reader wrote to us to say he was employed and “the stimulus check will only increase my revenue at the price of the misfortune of others. I had been thinking of donating my stimulus check to someone or something that has been affected by the COVID-19 ramifications.”
He went on to say it would be helpful if the newspaper could provide a list of potential beneficiaries for his and others’ consideration. What a great idea. And a difficult one to fulfill. You see, there are so many great nonprofits doing good work, there are many community needs identified by our area’s churches and others. There are nonprofits that, while not in the business of providing outreach to others in need of rent money, food or other provisions, have been affected and face an uncertain future. Any list we’d compile would fall miserably short.
The United Way provides dollars to area nonprofits, there’s GLEAMNS, the Food Bank, Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army, Piedmont Agency on Aging, Greater Greenwood United Ministry, Pathway House, Beyond Abuse, Meg’s House ...
Oh, you can see the dilemma in trying to compile a comprehensive list. There are so many worthwhile organizations serving Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, McCormick and Saluda counties.
By now, we hope the letter writer has found one or even several ways he can put his stimulus check to good use. We certainly appreciate the fact he saw fit to do so. We hope he is one of many doing just that.