Public transportation — specifically, the lack of it — has long been a topic of back-and-forth discussion in Greenwood County.
With more remote rural pockets and a lack of viable options for many, to include homebound seniors and those living at or near poverty level, a public transportation solution had, for some time, gotten plenty of lip service but no traction.
Wanting and needing public transportation is one thing. Finding a more affordable way to provide it is yet another. Public transportation is not a for-profit business for any county government to operate. Our neighbors to the east who are served by PDRTA — Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority — are served at a cost to the taxpayers.
Greenwood County has now devised a plan in conjunction with the nonprofit McCormick Area Transit to provide service in Greenwood County. The plan will cost Greenwood County and a grant from the state Department of Transportation. The plan, which chisels out rates based on distance. Usage is based on appointments being made.
Unlike city bus services that hold to set routes and stops with no promise of ridership, the county’s plan is far more efficient. It is not only appointment based, but is, for the time being, limited to a five-mile radius from the Greenwood SC Chamber, where MAT’s buses will be kept.
A public transportation system is a value-added service for any community, but its value is also dependent upon its use. If the demand for public transportation the county has heard through the years is not met equally by use, it will simply disappear.
The elderly who can the benefits of reliable transportation to and from doctor visits, pharmacies and grocery shopping should sign up and, pun intended, get on the MAT bandwagon.
If successful, the program could easily expand to serve residents needing transportation to and from jobs, to and from essential shopping and the like. It has the potential to be a godsend for single parents too, and certainly for those who work low-paying jobs and who cannot afford to own a vehicle, much less pay auto insurance.