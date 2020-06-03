Focus should be on Greenwood when it comes to how a rally or protest march should be conducted.
Despite the many rumors that circulated all over social media Tuesday, the 4 p.m. Black Lives Matter Uptown rally and march was organized well and conducted as its organizers said it would be — peaceably.
Organizers Travis Greene, of Greenwood, and Bruce Wilson, of Greenville, gathered with a small but growing group of people at the Uptown fountain shortly after 4. Greene and Wilson took turns leading the assembled crowd as they chanted “no justice/no peace;” “no racist/police,” “tell me what democracy looks like/this is what democracy looks like,” “I need you/we got you.”
Participants stood with signs that referenced the killing of George Floyd, who died when a white Minneapolis officer kept his knee buried into the neck of the handcuffed black man. They carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter.”
They were black, they were white, they were Hispanic and other ethnicities all gathered with a common desire to see an end to injustice based on skin color and racial prejudice.
After a polite question-and-answer session with Gerald Brooks, Greenwood chief of police, they began their march along Main Street, heading south and then returning.
There were no businesses burned in anger. There was no looting. There was no violence. And their message reached many who drove past the protesters as they walked and chanted. Their message reached many who tuned into this newspaper’s Facebook livestream or saw coverage on the evening news.
We do not really know what launched the various rumors that put some residents in near-panic mode. Perhaps it was sparked by speculation that what has taken place in larger cities, such as Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and even Charleston was destined to occur here. Perhaps it was people simply wanting to stir up trouble and even discredit what turned out to be exactly what was promised to be — a peaceful march.
As we said in this space on Tuesday, violence, looting and burning will only serve to detract from the true message that the vast majority of participants want heard, want heeded. It is sad that a few will distract the nation’s attention from that point by resorting to violence and criminal activity.
The rumors that circulated caused sufficient concern and unrest among store owners in and around Uptown that they opted to lock up their wares and their doors early. Given the scenes they no doubt saw play out on TV news in those other cities, and given the flurry of rumors that the same was going to happen in Greenwood, who can blame them for erring on the side of caution?
Had they instead come out and stood on the sidewalks and along Main Street, they too would have witnessed how a group can get its message heard without having to do anything more than chant, walk and hold signs in unity.
And God knows, this city, this state, this nation needs more unity because there is a gracious plenty division.