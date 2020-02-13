Ninety Six, like so many small towns across South Carolina, has had its share of struggles. The changing business and housing landscape can take its toll.
Where towns once thrived because mills prevailed and provided entire communities their bread and butter, and even housing, there often stand vacant buildings, boarded-up buildings. Ninety Six is hardly the first or only town to experience this. It can be especially hard on towns such as Ninety Six, Ware Shoals and Calhoun Falls.
With no major industry lined up to replace former large employers that kept the town thriving, it is difficult for towns to reinvent themselves and keep businesses open, much less attract new ones.
In short, towns face the question of how to make themselves viable and thriving centers of life and business again? It’s no easy task.
However, Ninety Six is not content to sit back and simply reflect on the good old days and see what comes along with the turning of each calendar page. That is why town leaders met with someone from the state municipal association on Monday to begin a process of establishing goals, discerning what matters to the town and how it can not only survive, but also prosper.
A number of ideas were floated during the meeting, and that’s a good beginning. Without ideas, nothing will change. Will new facades on the town’s business fronts result in vacant buildings being occupied? Will taking the chamber of commerce out of mothball storage be answer? To be viable, a chamber has to have businesses and business owners to serve. They go hand in hand and present a sort of Catch-22 situation. But a chamber that is extensively involved in actual development of new business has a greater sense of purpose, if that is what some townspeople have in mind.
Ninety Six is a beautiful town surrounded by beautiful and pristine land and water. There is a new future for Ninety Six. The path to that future has to be carefully plotted, and so it is encouraging to see that there are yet people who are willing and ready to do just that.