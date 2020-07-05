Hi there. Good to see you this fine Sunday morning.
Let me introduce myself. Seems the polite thing to do since I’m in your home. My name is Editorial. I come from a long line of rather opinionated people spanning the lifetime of newspapers. I have a few cousins that have been expressed in local TV stations’ newsrooms, but they don’t get out much.
My newspaper lineage runs rather deep. Throughout the ages, newspapers have had a tradition of publishing news from around the world, the nations they serve, the regions they serve, the states and communities they serve. That’s the “news” part of what they are called. But newspapers have also had a long tradition of publishing opinions. Here in America, many newspapers believe in publishing a variety of opinions, not just views their publishers, owners or editors agree with. They believe the people are better served when they share a variety of views that span the spectrum. And hey, it’s not just about the political left and right; it’s about providing space for differing views on issues that really have no bearing on Republican or Democrat, left or right, liberal or conservative.
Anyway, back to the introduction. As I said, my name is Editorial and I represent the viewpoint of this newspaper on various topics. Granted, when I say I represent this paper’s view there are no doubt times when some of the employees are not in agreement with me. If the owners or publisher don’t agree, rest assured I’ll be appropriately addressed and might even wind up in timeout.
Now generally, I like to weigh in on matters pertaining to Greenwood and surrounding Lakelands or the state. Sometimes I will wander into weighing in on something in the national or global arena, but being part of a community newspaper I tend to stick around home. Besides, the food’s better here.
Surrounding me — and today, it’s on two pages! — are other viewpoints. Now you might have figured out that’s the reason this and the page next door are labeled “Viewpoints.” That’s a really big clue that these pages are opinions.
First, let me point out a viewpoint of few words. That’s the editorial cartoon. Sometimes we get to publish one a day, sometimes two. Generally, we try to ensure if two are published they satiate the views of people who lean left of center or right of center. Sometimes it’s just about impossible to do that, even though we have quite a few cartoonists to choose from. But we try.
Some of the opinions use the tried and true written word. They are penned by syndicated columnists who generally are sharing national and world views. Some take a libertarian stance, such as John Stossel. Some are left of center, some right. Some are way left of center, some way right. Others try to shed any party affiliation and dare to weigh in on issues for the sake of the issue, rather than toe any particular narrative or party line.
Some of the opinions published on these pages also come from people who live and work in the community we serve. Heck, you might even be one who has written a letter to the editor or had a guest column published. Good for you and we thank you for participating in ongoing discussion and discourse.
Interesting side note here. Some of you have written essentially to bash the very newspaper that publishes what you write, calling us all sorts of names, saying we are pot stirrers and part of some perceived national problem, fake news, enemy of the people and — gasp! — even suggesting we are aiding and abetting a movement to create a lawless society.
And yet, as much as you dislike us, you expect us to gladly publish your attacks on us. And you know what? Sometimes we do. Sometimes, depending on the content of what you submit, you don’t get published. Now, if you’re one of those whose letter or column never got published and before you cry “foul” and say your First Amendment rights have been violated, let me again remind you that is not the case. Your rights remain intact, just as our right to publish and edit remain intact. You can still express yourselves. Start a blog, post all you want on your personal Facebook page, but know that we also reserve the right to flag comments on our Facebook page. There are some key phrases and words that will get you knocked out of that semi-public arena, so choose your words carefully.
Anyway, glad we could have this little chat. Sure hope it’s helped some of you better understand who I am and who my associates on the page are. And rest assured, they might be my associates, but that doesn’t mean I always agree with them. Like you, I get to form my own opinion about their opinions.
By the way, if you take issue with what one of them said, or drew, feel free to write a letter to the editor. You see, that’s the beauty of these Viewpoints pages. We can come together with various perspectives, agree and disagree with each other and then, I hope, be civil in our responses.