“I got mine.”
“Yeah, me too.”
“Same here.”
We like the sound of that. And then we listen some more and begin to hear other things.
“Well, I’m not getting it.”
“Me, either.”
“Heck, if everybody else already did, why should I?”
“Yeah, we’re probably OK since so many others did.”
Uh, no. Wrong thinking there.
You want to achieve herd immunity? You want to have a better chance of attending events and remaining healthy? You want a shot at avoiding not only COVID-19, but also its variants? You want to help prevent the development of variants?
Then get the vaccination.
If you’re holding out because you worry you might wind up sick and cannot afford to miss a work day, then by all means schedule the vaccination for when you’ll be off work. Just in case. Your workplace might work with you so you don’t miss pay. Ask. But don’t keep coming up with excuses. Fear the needle? Don’t. You’ll hardly feel a thing. And even at that, isn’t a tiny sting or twinge worth it for the protection the vaccine can provide?
And if you think that enough other people are getting vaccinated and COVID-19 will simply wind up in the annals of history, think again.
Dr. Jane Kelly, the state’s assistant epidemiologist, said this week the virus will not be eliminated by the vaccine; rather, the vaccine will aid in controlling its spread. In short, COVID-19 will not be eliminated. Much like the flu or even the common cold, it will remain with us. But do remember, unlike the common cold it’s a killer of a virus.
Please, set aside the rumor mill that churns on social media. Research the science. Get the vaccine.