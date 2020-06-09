Well, now you had even fewer excuses for not voting in today’s primary election.
Those of you who have not voted by absentee ballot are, we trust, going to don a mask and head to your precinct to cast your ballots the old-fashioned way. You have a whole 12 hours to get it done, so that alone seems reason enough to say you have no excuses.
But this year is different. Vastly different. This year everything changed with the arrival of the novel coronavirus. Theaters closed, parks closed, restaurants and bars closed, live concerts — large and small — came to a halt and even suspended a few farewell tours by some musicians. Even many churches had to scramble to learn how to do livestreams because they wanted to keep their congregations safe.
While a few special elections were postponed, however, the June 9 statewide primaries were declared a go. With that decision came the decision to allow all registered voters the ability to vote by absentee ballot. In short, the right to vote was not hindered by COVID-19. It merely required voters request an absentee ballot and mail it back in. And, just to be even safer, no witness signature was required.
Even in pre-COVID days we have witnessed precincts have barely a smattering of people. Heck, some precincts would even fall under the current guidelines for crowd sizes during the pandemic. Not exactly a great reflection on our right to vote, you know?
So, here it is Tuesday. Election Day. Absentee voting has been fairly strong, but if you’re one of those who put off requesting your ballot or did not head to the elections office to vote absentee in person on Monday, you have no excuses for disenfranchising yourself today.
Put on a face mask, take some hand sanitizer and head to your polling place sometime in the 12 hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and vote. Chances are good the crowds will yet be small. And based on what we’ve witnessed around Greenwood, at least, we bet you’ll encounter fewer people than when some of you were in the big box stores shopping the past few weeks. Without a mask.
No excuses now. Vote. It’s your privilege, it’s your duty. It’s your obligation.