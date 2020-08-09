Seems we might have been wrong in our thinking about this whole novel coronavirus thing.
Certainly we know that an old guy like Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t the only medical expert in the field. Heck, he doesn’t even wear a white coat when addressing the public! On the other hand, America’s Frontline Doctors gathered for a press conference and wore white coats. One of their own, Dr. Stella Immanuel, said hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19. She said she has treated more than 350 patients without a single death.
So, you have to wonder who among the powerful elite is preventing us from getting hold of hydroxychloroquine. Why isn’t the government shipping mass quantities across the country?
It’s become obvious that all we need is hydroxychloroquine, not masks. The masks are simply masking the truth behind COVID-19. The fabric industry and manufacturers are making a killing on all these cute masks with kitty cats, college logos, skeleton faces and slogans when what we really need is hydroxychloroquine, zinc, antibiotics and maybe a splash of orange juice.
The masks and physical distancing? Why didn’t we see it? It’s all a ruse, part of a greater plan than any rational human being could imagine or conceive.
The masks, the distancing, the canceling of events — they’re all part of a ploy by liberals to derail the GOP train by wrecking the economy, creating more government dependence and de-educating our children. Of course, it could only work if the pandemic is deployed worldwide, so as not to raise suspicions.
Those who are wiser and recognize this ruse are leading the way by standing up to anyone or any government that mandates they wear masks.
See, we did not get that at first, but it’s become clear.
As individuals, we are responsible for our own health and well-being. We have the right, the obligation, the duty to fend for and tend to ourselves and our families.
We also have the right to send our heads and our families through our car windshields by not wearing seat belts. Too bad if we occupy a hospital bed someone else needs. Too bad if we are underinsured and others have to foot those hospital bills. Hey, they’re your kids. You created them. Who has a right to tell you to use child restraint seats in your vehicle, right?
Maybe another way to look at this whole issue is to consider what the pandemic can do if we simply ignore the simple guidelines to wash hands, maintain 6-foot distancing from others in public and wear masks.
Think of it as the herd mentality you’ve read about. Think of it as a way of thinning that herd. Weed out the more sickly people who will be a drain on the economy anyway. The others? It will toughen them up.
But what about the possibility — no, make that likelihood — that by ignoring the guidelines and exercising your freedoms you kill members of your own family in the process? Just think of that as collateral damage because the outcome most surely will be a stronger and better human race once the herd is thinned.
Hey, anti-maskers aren’t the first to devise a plan to create a more perfect human race. Some guy in Germany tried that back in the ’40s.
Let’s not forget the theory that a push to shut down schools and churches has nothing to do with the health of the kids and teachers, congregants and preachers. It’s a scheme to thwart voting because, as we all know, schools and churches are often used as polling places. If you saw Friday’s Index-Journal, you might have seen the legal ad that outlines polling places for the November elections. There are many schools and churches on that list.
If you’ve made it this far in reading, we hope you recognized the sarcasm and realize the true intent of this piece. More simply put, strip politics out of the pandemic and treat it for what it is — a worldwide health crisis that each of us can address and help bring under control.