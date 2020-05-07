Thank you.
For what?
Well, thank you for reading us, being part of our family. More than reading us, however, thank you for sticking by us and supporting us during the past couple of months.
The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on everyone, certainly. Some days have been monotonous, no doubt, and some have been rather enjoyable as you adjust to a new normal. For us, it’s been perhaps somewhat monotonous in that nearly every day is consumed with coronavirus coverage, but we also know it’s some of our most important work these days. And that you want and expect it.
You’ve stuck with us, despite the fact our lobby has had to remain closed to customer traffic.
You’ve stuck with us as we have tried to handle more customer needs via email and phone than usual.
You’ve stuck with us as we made the tough decision to suspend two days of an actual print publication — Saturday and Monday — and adjusted to the electronic replica edition, which some of you have told us you have come to enjoy. Hey, it saves a trip to the box and, aside from a few hiccups in emails being received, it’s on time.
You’ve stuck with us as we have had to reduce some content, given that, aside from some livestreamed performances, there’s little happening on the entertainment front to share locally.
But perhaps one of the most rewarding things for us to note is how you have not only stuck with us and by us, but also supported us by contributing to and funding our COVID-19 coverage.
Sure, we’ve had some critics along the way who somehow tie in local coronavirus coverage to politics. Left, right, middle of the road aside, coronavirus coverage has — for most, anyway — little to do with politics. It’s a large-scale health issue affecting all communities and warranting a daily newspaper’s attention.
And we have had some who view our plea for tax-deductible donations during this crisis as nothing short of our seeking a handout. We don’t view it as a handout, but rather as a hand up.
Newspapers nationwide have been struggling with loss of revenue from people thinking all the news they need resides on Facebook and elsewhere on the internet. And they have been struggling with a decline in advertising. It’s no secret. We’ve weathered the storm better than some, but that’s only because we are a small independent daily that doesn’t have stockholders beating on the boardroom door demanding more profits. And it’s because we are not owned by some venture capital company whose only goal is to squeeze every dime of profit out before selling off the property.
Like many small businesses, however, we have been affected not only by what every newspaper has endured, but also by the coronavirus. Lost ad revenue takes its toll. That is why some newspapers owned by larger companies have made massive cuts and issued long furloughs. It’s hard to cover a community when half or more of your news staff is shown the door. And so yes, we did seek the support of readers in much the same way restaurants, entertainment venues and nonprofits have done.
As this is being written, we were on approach to receiving $8,000 in donations. That money is tied directly to our COVID-19 coverage. Only. For now, those dollars are held by the Local Media Foundation, which itself is a nonprofit established to help independent papers such as ours.
Yes, we can still use some help because, like you, we don’t know how long this pandemic will go on. Nor do we fully know or realize the long-term effect it will have on our ability to function as a community daily news source. But we are trying to maintain and do our level best.
So to those of you who have, as we said, stuck with us and supported us, we offer our sincere thanks. And we love the comments you have included with the posting of your donations.
You reassure us that what we are doing truly does matter.