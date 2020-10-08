OK, so 2020 hasn’t been the most stellar year for any of us, so you might take issue with us tooting our own horns. And, let’s be honest, humility goes a long way and there’s the biblical truth that pride goeth before the fall.
But if you’ll indulge us for just a bit, we’d appreciate it. It’s National Newspaper Week and, well, you’re not going to find TV stations celebrating the occasion on our behalf.
This year marks the 80th in celebration newspapers. The Index-Journal was a 21-year-old youngster when this special week was set aside and first celebrated in recognition of newspapers.
As much as National Newspaper Week is about newspapers, it’s important to understand that ultimately it’s about you, the community of readers.
This year’s theme is “America Needs Journalists,” which might seem like a tough sell in an era when a broad brush stroke is applied to “the media” painting all — from the hometown paper to the mega broadcast outlets — as fake news and enemy of the people. Doing so is akin to saying all (fill in the blank) are bad (fill in the blank) because of a few who have gone rogue.
But if you’re a resident who is a part-time or regular reader, we hope you understand the truth behind those words. All across this nation, journalists are needed.
As many of you read last week, several of South Carolina’s longtime weekly papers closed their doors. Yes, it’s possible a larger paper will try to cover the communities those weeklies served regularly and thoroughly, but the fewer papers that exist equals the less valuable news and information the community will have at its fingertips. And that’s not good.
Who else but the community newspaper journalists will serve as watchdogs over elected and appointed officials, boards and councils? Who else keeps the community updated on when those groups and individuals are meeting and why, plus reports on those meetings while the community goes about its day-to-day busy living?
If not your cadre of committed journalists, who else will keep you abreast of interesting people, events and features in the community?
Most recently and yet ongoing, what other source could you turn to for the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic as it affects this community? Who provided the need-to-know information relevant to where you live, not to those in Wyoming, California, Florida or even some other region in the Palmetto State?
Without the team of journalists serving the Index-Journal’s coverage area, imagine the immense void of information that would exist. Imagine how easily and freely your tax dollars could be spent, unwatched and unchecked.
We do what we do because we believe in the true mission of community journalism. And we have skin in the game, as the saying goes, because we also work, live, eat, worship, spend dollars and pay taxes here. Right alongside you.
So yes, with a bit of humility and keeping egos in check, we will wave our journalism banner in celebration of what this and other newspapers do in their communities.
We’d like to think you are right there with us, fully recognizing the importance of journalists in your daily lives. To those of you who do — and we know your number is great because of the generosity you exhibited when we sought financial support for our COVID-19 coverage — we say thank you.