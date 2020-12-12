In less than two weeks, Christmas 2020 will be here.
Two weeks from today marks the day after Christmas when, for most households, pretty wrapped presents and unwrapped presents from Santa under a decorated tree will be replaced by shreds of gift paper, bows, ribbon and maybe even a few gifts left for giving later.
Some households hold to strict holiday guidelines. No decorations and no tree put up until Thanksgiving Day has passed, then all taken down and stowed away the day after Christmas.
This year, however, we suspect a number of traditions will have gone by the wayside. After all, it is Christmas 2020.
More homes and lawns than usual were decorated for Christmas long before Thanksgiving arrived. People who used to complain about stores peddling Christmas wares before Thanksgiving were suddenly welcoming the sight. Ears that used to avoid any radio station playing Christmas music ahead of Thanksgiving happily cranked up the tunes. And, frankly, it won’t be surprising if many a household keeps trees and decorations up, holiday lights lit longer than usual. Maybe even past Dec. 31. For good measure as 2020 draws to a close.
Other holiday traditions likely changed as well. Or should have. Minimal, if any, holiday socials. Office parties, if any, conducted with face masks and social distancing well in place. Best plan would be no party at all, of course, because with businesses already hurting from COVID-19 what’s the sense in risking turning your workplace into a pandemic superspreader, right?
And those annual trips? You know, the ones that take you over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house? Yeah, Christmas 2020 might be a good time for a Zoom family get-together. Done right, gifts can be shipped to family members and then the Zoom organizer can coordinate the sequence of unwrapping and showing gifts on Christmas Day. Different time zones? No worries. Set up a time that works for all.
Our hope and wish for all this Christmas, as the pandemic continues ahead of vaccines and as the number of positive cases and COVID-related deaths climb, is that it will be celebrated safely and sensibly, with the health and welfare of others at the forefront.
And really, isn’t that in and of itself a proper Christmas gift? Wouldn’t that fit with the teachings of the very one whose birth is celebrated this season?
”The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ — Matthew 25:40