Every so often we hear tale of a Lakelands resident having a streak of good luck. Such was the case earlier this week when a Ninety Six woman was watching the national championship matchup between Clemson and LSU.
We don’t know which team she was pulling for, but at some point during the game she realized she had a lottery ticket in her car. Sure enough, she had all five numbers in the Palmetto Cash 5. More than that, she had tossed in an extra buck for Power-Up and — bam! — she tripled her winnings, landing her a $300,000 prize.
Thumbs up to her and here’s to hoping she puts the money to some good use. Now, that doesn’t mean she should believe everyone’s sob story when they find out she’s the winner. Nor should she believe folks who claim to be her long-lost cousin. It’s her winnings, but we do hope she makes good use of the windfall.
She does not necessarily have one of the more glamorous jobs, but it has been one of the more important ones in Greenwood County. Soon, however, Donna Sightler is hanging up the public works director hat she has worn since 2000 and is retiring. Prior to that role, she worked in a state position as an environmental quality manager with DHEC.
Among other things, you can thank Sightler for the big blue rollout carts that replaced those open and rather small recycling bins we used to have to lug to the end of our driveways. And join us in giving her a thumbs up for that, and more.
It’s risky, we know, but here’s an initial thumbs up to lawmakers’ return to Columbia where they are, supposedly, going to take up the people’s business. We urge them to remain civil — at least, that is, as civil as possible in today’s political climate — and get to work. Real work, mind you. Not the back-and-forth, wait-till-the-end-of-session kind of work.
While state education issues remain on the front burner, it is interesting to see that lawmakers are already eyeing legislation that would mirror Georgia’s regarding use of cellphones in automobiles. That would take us well beyond making texting and driving illegal and push us all the way into the totally hands-free era. Admittedly, that might be difficult for many drivers, but it’s also sensible. We’d like to add to that list, however, and ask lawmakers to make it illegal to shave, apply eyeliner and other makeup while driving. When you come down to it, it’s probably a good idea to ban wholesale meal consumption behind the wheel. We’ve all seen it, haven’t we? That driver who’s holding a big, juicy burger in both hands, apparently steering with their knees and occasionally snagging a handful of fries.
We’ll end with a thumbs up to the more reasonable readers. We heard from them in the din of those who went on misfired charges, allegations and tirades recently, say, maybe sometime Monday night and into Tuesday. And Wednesday. Conspiracy theorists are abundant. Even in the world of sports. It’s nothing new, we reckon, but it seemed a tad over the top this week. Guess that’s just the way it geaux. We mean, goes!