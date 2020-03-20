Today, we point a latex-covered thumbs up to everyone who:
Washes their hands. Frequently.
Doesn’t get caught up in and escalate all the conspiracy — er — stuff circulating about the coronavirus pandemic.
Is maintaining this new catch-phrase, social distancing, in an effort to avoid spreading the disease.
Uses hand sanitizer in addition to hand washing.
Disinfects work areas.
Doesn’t abuse the children they are “stuck” with while school is out and, instead, finds ways to enjoy the opportunity to have more time with them.
Doesn’t get a bunch of neighborhood kids together for fun. This is not a snow day, folks. It’s a health concern and so it’s wise to avoid unnecessary contact. They can talk on phones or FaceTime if they have to, but avoid the gatherings.
Isn’t hoarding all the toilet paper and other products people yet need. Add to this the people who are not fighting over products in the store aisles as if it’s Black Friday bargain shopping time.
Is doing something for someone else who is in need, cannot get out to shop or get a meal.
Isn’t panicking about the economy to the point of going 1929 on us.
Is responding to someone they learned has been laid off their job as a result of the coronavirus, which is affecting so many, not just in the service industry but across the board.
Yes, this is a big thumbs up to all who are doing the right things, not the wrong things. To the people who think not only of themselves and their immediate families, but also others. To the people who don’t use the pandemic to take advantage of others, but rather help others.
We should emerge from this stronger if we do things right. Be safe, be well and remember we are trying our level best to serve you with news and information you need and can use as together we maneuver through the coronavirus scare.