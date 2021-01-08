If you are out and about in the City of Greenwood on Saturday, be sure you’re packing. That is, be sure you’re packing and ready to mask up when entering businesses.
City Council earlier this week renewed its mask ordinance for another 60 days, a wise move given the alarming rise in the COVID-19 positivity and death rates. And while no such ordinance was ever passed by Greenwood County Council, we hope the majority of people will simply mask up wherever they are. It’s the right thing to do, whether mandated or not, because it is a safeguard against the spread (and reception) of the virus.
That said, and to speak to City Councilman Ronnie Ables’ point that there’s no need for a mandate if it’s not going to be enforced, we have to agree. It should be enforced. But that’s not to say law enforcement needs to be standing in the doorways of businesses. It does mean that business owners need to do their part to ensure compliance.
If a patron can be turned away from a restaurant because he is not wearing shoes and a shirt, then shoppers can be declined admission into a business unless and until the patron dons a mask. Still, if anyone is spotted by law enforcement in violation of the ordinance, by all means issue the ticket and collect the fine.
And perhaps some signs should have wording changed. More than a few people take advantage of the signs that read “Masks must be worn to enter this building” by removing their masks once inside. Perhaps “Masks must be worn at all times when inside this building” would hammer home the message.
And remember, vaccines are just beginning to roll out. Now is not the time to relax, nor is it the time for anyone who has gotten a dose to relax. Risk remains, so mask up, wash hands, social distance. By the way, while the magic number seems to be 6 feet, no one says you cannot tack on a couple of feet. For good measure, so to speak.
Well, after Wednesday’s fiasco at the U.S. Capitol, it’s even harder to find a reason to point a thumb upward. Some would say that what occurred there was as patriotic as a Boston tea party, but we cannot agree with that. The storming of our Capitol was completely wrong.
A truly peaceful protest outside the halls of government during the certification process would have been fine and would have gotten a message across. What happened there was no better than the wanton destruction and looting in cities across America that were carried out in the name of seeking justice when for many it was only an excuse to destroy and steal.
America needs healing in a big way. But, we’re afraid, there’s not much reason to look for that to occur anytime too soon.