Case numbers for the novel coronavirus are heading in the wrong direction across the country, with the United States setting a record for new cases a week ago today. That increase is being felt across the state, including in Greenwood County where state health officials say 92.2% of hospital beds are occupied — a measure that includes other illnesses, but also reflects that capacity can quickly run out should cases continue to grow.
That is why it remains important to wash your hands, stay at home or keep your distance when you can, and wear a mask in public settings.
We know this is the thousandth or so time you’ve heard this refrain — and that’s just from us. But the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has pointed to the success of wearing masks, especially in communities such as Greenwood that mandated facial coverings, and other measures at keeping us from facing a scenario like what Italy and the City of New York saw in the spring.
While pandemic fatigue is growing, we’re proud of everyone in the Lakelands who continues to take COVID-19 seriously and give you a thumbs up.
We send that opposable digit skyward, too, for all of those who have decided to vote early, a measure that will help Election Day voters social distance. It also points to a likely increase in turnout for this year’s election.
As of midday Thursday, nearly 13,000 voters had cast ballots in Greenwood County, which is already more than 40% of the number of votes cast in 2016. Abbeville is approaching 50% of its tally from the last presidential election. In McCormick County, which has a reputation for high turnouts, 3,300 ballots have been cast — which is 62% of 2016’s tally.
That’s impressive participation in a year like no other. And while it’s unclear if we’ll know who won the presidential election at the end of Election Day — and we certainly won’t caution a guess — we wouldn’t be surprised if this turns into one of the highest turnout elections in decades.