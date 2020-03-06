Thumbs up to the folks who devised the ExpressVote Universal Voting system, which made its South Carolina debut during the statewide presidential preference primary.
In many ways the machines were similar to the touchscreen machines used for the past 15 years, but the paper ballot addition was good to have as it helped shore up voters’ confidence that the selections they made were indeed counted as such. And so far, no one has reported any evidence of Russian hacking. Or Ukraine hacking. Or ...
We certainly cannot give a thumbs up to a thief, but it is good this one saw the error of his ways and returned items belonging to Greenwood musician Jake Bartley and his band.
If anything, a thumbs up goes out to the city police department and those people who, instead of trolling Facebook, actually tried to help identify the person captured in a video who walked off with a guitar belonging to Jake and a box of the band’s microphones. It wasn’t just any guitar that disappeared in the night following the band’s performance at TW Boons. This one had far more sentimental value as it was given to Jake by his father, Hack, when he was 15.
Hack himself is a musical legend in Greenwood, as a member of the popular beach band the Swingin’ Medallions and as a musician in his own right. Jake and Hack played and recorded together. In a sense, they were inseparable and Hack instilled in Jake his love for music and performing. And so it is that when Jake lost his father in a fishing accident a few years ago, the guitar took on more meaning.
A person’s ascension to a position that is a result of another person’s death is not the way most people want to progress in their careers. But it happens. Certainly Vickie Cheek is glad to be Laurens County’s newly appointed coroner, but also most certainly she eyed the job as her next step in the event her boss opted to retire. That did not happen.
Nick Nichols died early December and Cheek was appointed interim coroner at that time. A letter from Gov. Henry McMaster, however, has removed the “interim” label at least until this November’s election. Cheek has nearly two decades of experience serving as deputy coroner under her predecessor and is no doubt more than qualified to assume the duties. She has yet to decide if she will seek the office in the upcoming election. She should. She’s earned it.