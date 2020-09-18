We agree overall with the rule that when things are not broken, there’s no need to fix them. However, there’s generally room for improvement.
And right now, during this pandemic, we think Gov. Henry McMaster did the right thing this week by signing into law a change in the state’s voting rules that allows people to vote by absentee ballot without needing to designate one of the standard reasons for not being able to vote in person at the polls.
While we don’t see the harm in eliminating the need for a witness signature — really, how hard would that be to come by anyway — or the proposal to provide drop boxes that would be monitored, the compromise plan reached for the 2020 General Election is good.
Additionally, it is good that the Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Logistics Committee is working on plans to establish a satellite absentee precinct. It won’t violate the statewide no-drop-box rule, but does provide another layer of convenience.
Both moves get a thumbs up.
Well, ole Sally came barreling northward like she was in a Mustang, dumping plenty of rain on the area and putting a temporary damper on seeing Uptown and Ninety Six scarecrow displays and Wild Hare’s monologue performances, also slated for Uptown as a means of bringing theater to the people instead of the people going to the theater during the pandemic.
The weather will clear up and the scarecrow contest will certainly proceed. The monologue performances were to launch Thursday, but not all is a wash after all. Apparently, as the weather forecast was just that, a forecast, things are not quite as bad as originally anticipated. The monologues will take place today, but take an umbrella in case. You know how that goes. If you carry an umbrella, it won’t rain. If you don’t carry one, well ...
At any rate, a thumb points upward for these events that can give us all some relief from our six-month-long detour from normalcy.
We also want to give a thumbs up to our high school football players, coaches and staff. It’s been tough figuring out how to play real football instead of, perhaps, flag football with a 6-foot-long flag. Somehow that just wouldn’t be the same. We just hope everyone does their part to ensure others’ safety and good health. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in our surrounding area might seem to be in better standing, but who knows? This is not the time to let our guard down.