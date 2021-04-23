Gov. Henry McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster get a thumbs up for their public COVID-19 vaccinations. Base on their ages, both qualified to get their first doses much earlier, but we shouldn’t take their delay to mean they had reservations about the vaccine. Being the southern gentleman he is, perhaps the governor wanted to ensure other state residents got theirs first.
It’s highly likely that many a reluctant person saw the McMasters’ lack of vaccinations as evidence they should avoid the shot. At any rate, we hope their getting vaccinated is taken as a sign that it’s OK to get the shot, that it’s not going to cause one to sprout wings or a tail.
Thumbs up and no flushing.
That is, thumbs up to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office for again conducting a pill take-back day. The event is from 8 a.m. till noon on Saturday in the jury parking lot at the corner of Edgefield Street and Oak Avenue.
Officers will be at the ready beneath a red tent, which they’ll likely need based on the weather predictions. But don’t let rain stop you from taking this opportunity to get rid of expired or unused prescription pills.
In fact, while the rain helps wash away impurities and builds up our water table, it is prescription pills that can, when not disposed of properly, contaminate our soil and water systems.
The sheriff’s office also participates in this effort to keep opioids and other prescription medicines out of the hands of those who should not be using them.
The take-back program is a great public service. It protects our environment and people’s lives.
One other thumbs up is to those of you who treat every day as if it’s Earth Day. Thursday is the annual day set aside to focus on our planet and how we care for it. Or, more appropriately, how we do not care for it. It’s a day to renew or start up efforts to do our part to keep the planet clean and safe.
Of course, given the volume of litter we still see along our roadways, one would think the message is lost on far too many people. Properly disposing of our trash is such a simple thing to do, and it has far-reaching impact on this place we call Earth. Please, do your part. Not just on Earth Day, but every day.