During the most recent Greenwood County Council meeting, council received a CARES Act funding report from George McKinney, county emergency management coordinator, but before McKinney could speak Chairman Steve Brown publicly lauded McKinney for his service.
We want to echo that praise. McKinney has worked tirelessly since March in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, providing information, hosting information exchange meetings and more to ensure Greenwood County is at the top of its game. Thank you, George. And, wince if you will, but we have to say “By George, we think you’ve got it.”
Thumbs up to Ishan Lal.
We sure hope you read the story about him this week. The 17-year-old is not only intelligent, he’s putting his intelligence to good use as he is more civically and politically involved than a good many of his contemporaries.
Ishan currently serves as the youth governor of the YMCA’s Youth in Government program. It’s more than a title on this young man’s early resume. He is using his position to elicit positive change, much of which he thinks can be achieved through the simple yet often difficult task of listening.
Consider this from the young man’s story we published: “He thinks one fault a lot of Americans and people around the world have is their inability to listen to the views of others. For instance, the racial injustices that transpire across America are something he thinks people have to understand to fix.”
Ishan has his sights set on entering politics. We hope he does. And we hope he doesn’t get jaded along the way, but rather stays true to some strong tenets he holds dear and shares with others. Given his tenacity and character, there’s little doubt Ishan can be a vessel for positive change. He might only be one person, but he is one determined and focused person. Presidential material? Might be.