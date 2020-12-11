Schools might, overall, be faring well when it comes to the rate of COVID-19 positive cases, but they are not COVID deserts.
Transparency regarding case numbers is essential public information. Certainly schools have no obligation or need to report cases by name, but it is helpful when they go public with sufficient and useful information, such as whether cases involve students or staff, and how many cases. True, schools can make that information available only within its immediate school community — teachers, staff, students and parents at specific schools — but sharing with the community in general is just good practice.
Taxpayers keep the schools operational and even those taxpayers who might not have a direct connection to any particular school should be kept apprised of such matters.
One school district, Greenwood County School District 52, in particular has been regularly issuing COVID-19 updates via press releases. And that’s thumbs-up worthy. Really, all school districts, private schools, and our area’s colleges and universities should be as forthcoming with such information on a regular basis.
We all make mistakes in our lives and in our jobs. And we are prone to becoming complacent, but there’s little room for complacency in law enforcement when it comes to following proper procedures. Most certainly that is true in cases involving the transportation of inmates beyond the detention center — a lesson one deputy has certainly learned the hard way.
Raheem Markevious Lukie, who is awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, assault and battery, and drug possession, had been taken to Lakelands Orthopaedic Clinic for treatment. Exiting the clinic, and not in ankle chains per policy, he was able to break free from a deputy and escape.
The good news is that he was found about two hours later, in the Gatewood neighborhood. But finding him required the use of additional deputies and the bloodhound tracking team, Greenwood police, state Highway Patrol troopers and the State Law Enforcement Division’s helicopter.
We don’t know the price tag that one lax act on the deputy’s part cost taxpayers, but it couldn’t have been cheap. Moreover, the life and welfare of residents were put at risk while the inmate was on the loose.
The deputy and his coworkers have no doubt received a good lesson. The deputy has been punished for his violation of policy. But this costly mistake and the potential harm it could have brought to others at minimum also deserves a thumbs down.