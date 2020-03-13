Thumbs up to today. It’s Friday. What’s more, it’s Friday the 13th, so what could possibly go wrong?
More Wall Street mayhem? More games, concerts and other events canceled? Talk about going viral, this surely has.
Coronavirus is top of mind for many of us, and we certainly do want to give a thumbs up to all the health officials and others who are sharing important information about coronavirus. Thumbs up also to those of you who are taking the proper precautions, and not shrugging off the seriousness of this virus and its potential threat to your health and the health of others.
Now then, let’s move along to other topics.
How about those Bearcats? Thumbs up to both the women’s and men’s teams for securing wins in the Peach Belt Conference this past weekend. The women, led by coach Kevin Pederson, secured a 76-62 victory over North Georgia while the men made a comeback and defeated Columbus State 76-73.
As lawmakers wrangle over the state’s budget plan, which now heads to the Senate, we give a thumbs up to how the House wants state employee pay raises handled. While we do understand the sentiment behind those who want to give across-the-board percentage raises to all employees, this should be treated the way most businesses would operate in which managers assess the work of their employees and decide who gets raises, and how much they get.
Granted, we’d hope the managers would be fair in their approach, but there’s no denying that not all employees — whether in the private or government sector — perform at the same level. In other words, some might deserve more than others because of their overall performance. In fact, some might not yet deserve a raise. It’s counterintuitive to dispense raises if someone has been under-performing, which can be evident when looking at their personnel files. We’ll see how it shakes out, but the extra dollars are not merely for a cost-of-living adjustment and should be treated accordingly.