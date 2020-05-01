Did you notice the story we published Thursday?
The headline read “Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research.” Did you get that?
To develop better ways of testing people for COVID-19, researchers at these two schools joined with Prisma Health and are volunteering their time to provide health care professionals testing supplies they need to stay safe.
“While plenty of commercial labs are developing tests, researchers from Clemson University, MUSC and Prisma Health realized the need to validate existing testing methods in laboratory settings while also volunteering to develop additional antibody testing capacity for South Carolina,” the story reads.
While it is truly no surprise to see such teamwork, don’t expect that kind of camaraderie during football season, OK?
We have to give a tentative thumbs up to school districts that are trying to put together graduation ceremonies for their senior classes. It’s not that we necessarily think they should avoid doing so, but rather that we hope and trust they will ensure ways of keeping everyone safe. One step most are taking in that direction is by having limited tickets and large settings, such as stadiums.
We get it. The seniors have already lost out on being in the classrooms, cafeterias and hallways with their friends and teachers. They missed prom and they missed out on spring sports. If there is any way to have a ceremony, even if it means some people have to watch via a live video feed, and yet keep everyone safe, moving forward makes sense. Perhaps the 2020 senior classes will start something new that goes beyond the traditional cap and gown by wearing masks. Still, they should only toss the caps in the air and keep the masks on.
Yes, it might be repetitive to do so here, but we still think our frontline folks who daily come face to face with COVID-19 deserve everyone’s thanks and a thumbs up. While everyone should be taking all the right precautions, whether retailers, office workers, restaurant employees and the like, it is those in health care, our first responders and those in law enforcement who potentially face greater risk. It’s the nature of their jobs that puts them at risk. Thank you all, and be safe.