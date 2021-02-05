Even as the number of newspapers is declining across America, the adage about the power of the press apparently yet rings true.
Ah, who are we kidding? Last week we gave a thumbs up to the city and county food drive and all its participants, plus a big thumbs up to longtime organizer of the event, Greenwood City Council’s Edith Childs. In doing so we noted that this past drive would be her last and wondered who might come along to take her place.
We wrote:
“We are curious to know who will now take charge and be the one to bestow the much-coveted Can of Corn Trophy in 2022 and beyond. As a runner and running coach, we think Councilman Robbie Templeton is perfect for the job. Heck, he could even pit the Clemson and USofC Greenwood clubs against each other. For a good cause, of course.”
Apparently that bit was read by Steve Brown, council chairman, and he brought the matter up at this week’s council meeting.
Templeton acknowledged that while it would be hard to follow Childs, if council wanted him to do it he was willing. “Consider it done, Mrs. Childs,” he said.
That’s great to know and now it’s Templeton who gets a thumbs up for agreeing to chair the drive and be the one to bestow the much-coveted Can of Corn Trophy at the 2022 weigh-in. Rumor has it that he’s even prepped a campaign, complete with red hats that read “Make Greenwood Weight Again.”
They come, they go. And during the pandemic, we are pleasantly surprised that not as many have gone as has been the case in other towns, cities and states.
They, of course, are businesses. And for this entry, we should probably just leave the thumb sideways as some things are good, some not so good to share.
IHOP became WECLOSED for a long stretch, but has since reopened its doors. We had heard a rumor that it would reopen, but didn’t know if people were waffling on that decision. It is, however, back in business.
It was sad to learn that Pizza Inn on Greenwood’s bypass had closed again, this time with no likely plans of reopening. And while Church’s long ago went from serving chicken to serving up cellphones, Golden Chick has gotten a new lease on life, also on the bypass and in the same location.
Yep It’s Yogurt went sour, apparently, and we somehow missed that it had closed a while back. Closer in town, Crossin’s Deli closed up shop during the pandemic too.
More recently came the news that Aromas has opened its second location, right in the heart of Uptown. Howard Corley, there’s nothing wrong with your morning coffee at all, but having a dedicated coffee shop Uptown is bonus. We wish Aromas much success.
We cannot list every business around here that has closed or opened, but we can recommend that those that are open or are new be sure to keep patrons and potential patrons aware through advertising. No, we are not the vehicle in town to get that message out, but we’re more than happy to assist through our newspaper, our website and our host of other products.
Let’s keep the momentum as Greenwood Grows Greater yet again.