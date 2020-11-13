They are signs of the times. Well, actually they are signs of times gone by, a reminder of Greenwood’s past.
If you’ve driven around the Uptown area the neighborhoods off Grace Street and Reynolds Avenue you might have noticed that, mixed in with the state DOT’s massive traffic light arm over Grace and Reynolds are old-fashion street signs mounted on ornate and old-fashion poles.
The signs designate “Old Greenwood Village” and “Uptown District.” A seemingly simple thing — a street sign — harkens to the city’s past in an attractive way.
The new signage gets a thumbs up from us. With that said, and in the interest of blending the old with the new, we’d like to suggest that certain sections of roadway in the same vicinity either be replaced by cobblestone or repaved by those in charge of said passages.
A trip along Grace Street heading toward town can feel more like a carriage ride on cobblestone. Dips and patches that have failed make for a most unpleasant intro to the Uptown area.
While we are on the subject of roadways, we’d also like to point out that the section of Highway 254 — or, more commonly Cokesbury Road — between Northside Drive and the 72 bypass is nothing akin to the beautiful oak-lined drive that takes travelers to John’s Island and Kiawah Island.
Trees bowing under the pressure of their vine-covered trunks and branches hang over the roadway and appear ready at any point to give way. We know of several incidents in which autos traveling south in the right-hand lane have either had their autos smacked by thick vines or even had side-view mirrors broken by the vines, which can be difficult to see until it’s too late.
Evidence also exists that dead trees and limbs have been pushed back from where they extended into the roadway, creating a potential hazard for motorists. Cokesbury is also a road traveled by 18-wheelers. Truck drivers heading toward town who are unfamiliar with the stretch might not realize in time that they would be wise to take the left-hand lane.
Sure would be good if those hazards, as well as the overhanging limbs along Cobb Road, could get trimmed back. That would be thumbs-up worthy. We’re sure readers know of similar problem spots they’d like to see addressed before there’s a wreck, or before a tree or massive limb drops atop a car and crashes through a windshield.
We don’t know if we had any influence, but thumbs up to the candidates and supporters who were quick to clean up the campaign signs following the Nov. 3 elections.
While not all are gone, a survey of the general area around Greenwood reflects a good bit of signage has been removed, as should be the case.