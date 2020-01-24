If all you think you read in the IJ is bad news, you must be skipping a number of our stories.
For example, on Thursday’s front page we ran a story about the Ware Shoals High School band members taking it upon themselves to help another school’s band replace instruments by collecting donations and even buying needed items. Kershaw County’s North Central High School was heavily damaged by a tornado Jan. 11 when storms ripped across the state, including closer to home in Greenwood and Abbeville counties.
Thursday’s front page carried yet another feel-good story about students in Greenwood’s Lakeview Elementary School. Children in the Montessori program there were learning about Australia and New Zealand as part of their planned curriculum when the devastating fires were sweeping across Australia. Students wanted to help out and, rather than simply getting money from their parents, they baked goods and raised funds themselves. Yes, they did that with a little nudge from their teachers, but they did it and learned something in the process. You can use supporting the fundraiser as an excuse to at least temporarily suspend that diet you embarked on after the holidays.
What a great testament to these kids’ character and upbringing. Certainly worthy of a thumbs up, too.
Speaking of our younger generation, the Due West Robotics’ First Lego League gets a thumbs up for its passion and diligence, which no doubt has played a role in the team winning a statewide competition and being named the FIRST LEGO League South Carolina state champs.
The team, which goes by the name Spartans of T.O.A.S.T., next has its biggest event, a chance to become World Champs at an April competition in Houston. We know they will be busy between now and then as they prepare for the competition. We wish them the very best.
So, there you go. Good news stories grace our newspaper and are more abundant than some readers like to claim or believe. And this gives us an opportunity to yet again plug our “Random Acts of Kindness” letters section. You might recall that we asked readers to share acts of kindness they experienced or witnessed. Thus far, only one person has participated. All you need do is contain your letter to 250 words or fewer, include your name, street address and daytime phone number — the same rules as apply to our letters to the editor — and send them to rwhiting@indexjournal.com.
And speaking of letters to the editor, please remember that we cannot publish anonymous letters. That’s our policy and one that’s followed by just about every newspaper. That said, we are compelled to share one letter we received this week. It was short and to the point, and no doubt there are a number of folks who will agree with the sentiment.
“I wish people would get as excited about church and Jesus as they do about football” is all the letter writer said. He or she then signed off thusly: “Just Sign Me Jesus is still #1”.