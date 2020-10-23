We hope you read with great interest this past Saturday’s front-page story on the Weekender pertaining to churches and 11 to noon on Sunday being billed as the most segregated hour of the week.
It was a message delivered decades ago by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and, despite tremendous advances in our society, it’s a message that yet rings true. But it rings true not so much by design as it once was. In these times of great division, political and racial, what was comforting to read in the story was that while segregated churches were and yet are steeped in the country’s history, strides have been made to change that. They continue to be made, one small step at a time.
That’s not to say some church congregations will not remain largely Black or white. Many will. But more and more evidence points to churches — their pastors and their members — becoming more diverse. And not just on those Sundays or special occasions when Black and white churches deliberately share in each other’s worship services or march in unison for a particular cause.
What is good, and certainly worthy of a thumbs up, is that these changes are taking place on their own and out of a sincere desire on the part of those who are participating. Churches, it seems, can be and are a strong beacon of light leading people to deeper understanding and inclusion.
Talking about ISO ratings might seem the sort of thing that can put a person into a deep, eyes-glazed trance, but sometimes it can make you sit up and take notice.
Such was the case this week when it was learned that the City of Greenwood’s fire department got the lowest ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating possible. And yes, a low rating is a good rating. In fact, in Greenwood’s case, it was excellent.
Fire Chief Terry Strange told Greenwood City Council on Monday that the fire department earned an ISO 1 classification, putting it in good and rare company as only 393 departments out of 40,000 nationwide received the best rating possible. It’s in the 1% elite club, if you will. For statewide perspective, only 29 of the state’s 531 departments received the ISO 1 classification.
Still wondering what that matters at the end of the day? Well, if you live within the city limits it can mean a lower insurance rate.
So yeah, that ISO classification also earns the fire department a thumbs up. That’s not nearly as cool as the classification, but hope they appreciate it.