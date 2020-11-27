Here we are again. It’s Friday, which is the day we roll out the weekly thumbs up, thumbs down list. And it’s not just any ole Friday; it’s Black Friday. And it’s not just Black Friday; it’s Black Friday in a pandemic world.
By the time this paper hits the streets and the homes, we suspect a number of people have headed out their doors to begin the annual holiday shopping extravaganza. They did not head out as early as they did in past years, however. No long lines at 4 a.m. for the chance to win a gift card. This year is different. Very different.
Of course, we suspect there will be lines of people here and there in search of bargains. For some, it’s a ritual as tried and true as what’s served Thanksgiving Day.
Our hope this year is that people are not only courteous with each other but also going about Black Friday shopping safely. Try to keep that distance between yourself and other shoppers. And by all means, mask up.
This has been a trying year for us all, and certainly, that includes the retailers and their employees. Be polite, please. Remember, ‘tis the season after all.
If you are among those heading out today to launch your Christmas shopping, that’s great. We give you a thumbs up especially if you’re spending some of your dollars with locally owned stores. And we’ll give you another thumbs up if you are being patient, practicing physical distancing and being ever vigilant about keeping your face covered. That’s the mouth and the nose. Even masked up, you don’t have to get in someone else’s space.
Let’s all do our part to make sure we don’t inadvertently give someone that unwanted gift — COVID-19. Home for the holidays beats ICU for the holidays, right?
A thumbs up and welcome to Hope Rivers, who was chosen to lead Piedmont Technical College’s seven-county institutions.
Rivers hails from Newberry County, which is served by PTC and is no stranger to the Lakelands. By all accounts, the selection committee had three outstanding and viable candidates to choose from, but with Rivers’ selection we think having that local knowledge will prove invaluable.