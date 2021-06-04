Music’s in the air this weekend, in quite a few places, and it’s live. How cool is that? We think it’s very cool. Sure, it ain’t over till it’s over, but more and more it seems things are returning to something akin to normal around here.
If music isn’t your thing, but vintage warplanes are, then you can still enjoy some post-pandemic activity at the Greenwood County Airport on Saturday and Sunday. Take a gander at the B-25 and P-51 Mustang. And the following weekend, things really blossom with the kickoff of the S.C. Festival of Flowers.
In short, we think this and more to come deserves a thumbs up and, perhaps, a Hallelujah.
More graduations lie ahead and, as always, we want to extend a thumbs up to our area graduates and extend our best wishes for success in whatever lies ahead, whatever their goals might be.
Today, however, we want to extend a special thumbs up to the graduates of adult education in District 50. You see, these students did not matriculate the way most students do. Instead, their educational paths were derailed a bit because of various circumstances. Rather than accept their circumstances, they endeavored to earn their GEDs and pursue their dreams. That takes a little something extra, we think, and it’s worthy of high praise.