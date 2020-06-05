While we certainly do not want to distract from the important and pervasive national message that comes on the heels of the brutal murder by a white police officer of an unarmed and handcuffed black man, George Floyd, all of us should have our hopes buoyed and our hearts warmed by the stories shared on Thursday’s front page.
Thumbs up to Austin Willis and Karen Pettay for sharing their stories on social media; otherwise, we would not have had the opportunity to share them with our readers.
If you have not yet read the story, please do so now. What these two people shared show us all what deep down we know, which is that simple respect for each other and even small acts of kindness can and do go a long way. They don’t have to be the magnanimous gestures often seen played out on the TV screen where celebrities are involved. No, instead they can be as simple as buying a child a pair of special sneakers in a sporting goods store or talking to and helping each other in a Laundromat.
With all the unrest and strife that is rampant in our country, the stuff that headlines and TV news consist of, it was our pleasure to share their tales and remind not only ourselves, but also our community that there is yet plenty of good in the world. Oh, we still have a long way to go, as evidenced by the death of George Floyd and others before him, as evidenced by the numerous cases of social injustice and unequal justice before the law, but as Graham Nash put so well in song, we can change the world, rearrange the world. One person at a time, one day at a time.
OK, one more and then we gotta go work on other important stuff. But rest assured, it won’t be lots of tweeting or photo ops at any of our many wonderful and historic churches around the Lakelands.
We want to give a thumbs up to all who are doing positive things in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the medical groups that are going out in the communities and providing free COVID-19 testing. It includes the average person who doesn’t think twice about putting on a mask when venturing out to shop, or abides by the directional signs and “stand here” signs in retail and grocery stores. Frankly, it includes plenty of you. Keep it up.