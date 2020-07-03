Thumbs — yet covered in a protective latex glove — point upward for some many positive things taking place in what probably seems like end times.
There are the simple acts of kindness carried out by a 12-year-old girl from Kentucky whose thank-you notes to employees of Greenwood’s Big Lots boosted their spirits and made the work day much happier.
There’s the pair of women at the checkout line who told the clerk “And I’m also paying for his water” when a total stranger’s purchase was a 24-pack of bottled water. All wearing their masks and properly distanced from one another, the three had engaged in a brief light-hearted exchange in the checkout line. And while skin color should not be a factor here, given the strife of recent weeks, it seems relevant to share that the women were Black, the man white.
There’s this simple yet vital reminder Laura Beth Brooks shared in her most recent “the beat” column:
“I learned that we’ll never accomplish good without really getting to know one another. I learned that we’ll never effect change without finding some common ground. I learned that we’ll never hear one another if we don’t stop speaking for a little while and listen. Yes, on a Friday night at Howard’s with a Michelob Ultra in my hand I learned that nothing can replace good, old-fashioned conversation with another person.”
There are the youngsters who have donated their time, energy and talents making jams, baking cookies and selling shirts in an effort to help Greenwood Community Theatre while it’s shut down, as well as raise money for Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
A pandemic, political divisiveness, racial strife and struggles, skyrocketing unemployment — these can easily cause any of us to lose nearly all hope for the future. Then, along come the rays of sunshine such as those enumerated above and we realize there yet is plenty of good in this world. And really, it just takes simple kindness and a genuine care and concern for our fellow human beings.
Before we go, we’ll also extend a patriotic thumbs up, courtesy of Don McLean, to those people who are going to exercise their independence this July Fourth while ensuring they are not encroaching on the rights and health of others. Reference here is, of course, to the need for people to realize freedom comes at a price and not wearing masks or practicing physical distancing is not exercising the freedoms we have, but rather putting others’ health at risk.
In fact, the price they might pay for your freedom to ignore these recommendations is the highest price possible — their lives.