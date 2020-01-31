Puppy mill operators get an automatic thumbs down. That’s just something we cannot wrap our minds around. Breeding dogs to sell as pets is all well and good, but operating puppy mills is senseless.
So, forget the couple operating such a mill in Laurens County. Instead, let’s focus on the people who pooled their resources and pulled off an incredible rescue operation. Incredible because 272 animals were rescued, including 145 dogs.
Dozens of agencies came to the rescue, helping Laurens County law enforcement and others, in rounding up and caring for the animals. The good news is that at this point it appears every animal will be able to be adopted, once they are nurtured back to full health.
And so it goes that the thumbs up goes to all who were involved in this rescue operation that, thankfully, will turn into a phased in adoption operation. And we call it puppy love.
Well, some research on the part of a staffer here, Matthew Hensley, apparently dispels what was a rather cool rumor that’s been running around Greenwood for some years now. The rumor was that Springfield Elementary School was so named by the students in a humorous nod to the fictitious Springfield Elementary attended by the equally fictitious Bart Simpson in the animated TV show “The Simpsons.” In fact, word was that the kids had pulled a good one over the adults in choosing the name.
While we admit we kind of do wish that had been the case, it seems to be little more than urban legend. But that’s OK because it appears Springfield is possibly getting a new name. There is a movement afoot to name the school in honor of Benjamin E. Mays, known for his role in the civil rights movement as a mentor to Martin Luther King Jr., as an adviser to multiple presidents, as an educator and as president of Morehouse College.
We don’t have a problem with that and give the idea a thumbs up, as we did earlier when the topic came up. But we’d like to hear what others have to say. Good idea? Have a different idea? That’s why we have that place for public opinion known as letters to the editor. Keep ‘em to 250 words, include your name, street address and a daytime number in case we have to ask you a question or two. Don’t be shy. And if you think there’s another District 50 school that should be renamed to honor someone, you can tell us about that too. It’s true. The district’s schools, aside from Eleanor Rice, have more geographical and Greenwood-centric names. But of course, change can be difficult to accept. Especially if, for some strange reason, you have your alma mater’s name tattooed on your arm.
We’ll wrap things up with a thumbs down to us. The reason for the thumbs down is the same reason for the story on today’s front page. We made a fairly substantial goof, though hardly deliberately.
In following up on Monday’s meeting of Greenwood City Council, we minced some information and published a front-page story that told readers there would be a Local Option Sales Tax on the November ballot. While it’s true a referendum for the tax might be on the ballot, the decision to put the referendum before Greenwood County voters lies with Greenwood County Council. Rather than run a standard correction on this one, we thought it best to clear things up with a full story that again details the procedure for getting the matter before voters and explains what the tax is and how, if approved, the money will be used.
We might not always strike readers as fair and balanced, and we get that. And we certainly are not always correct, despite our best efforts. But when we are wrong, we take ownership of the mistake and do our best to set the record straight. Accuracy is something our readers expect, something we strive to deliver.