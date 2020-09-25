Linda Edwards has served more than two decades on the Greenwood City Council. This week, she announced she is stepping down at the end of the month.
We have to admire Edwards for her long years of service. Anyone who has been in any grassroots elected office knows it can at times be a thankless job. Edwards is one of those office-holders who always seemed to have the best interests of the city and her constituents in mind and heart. She did not aspire to use her city council seat as a means to another end — that being a higher office. She has, quite simply, been content to serve.
So, to Linda Edwards, we extend a thumbs up for your years of service and for being selfless enough to know and say when it is time to step aside. Many a person would just keep the council seat. After a couple of decades, there can be a sense of rightful ownership. But we admire her for deciding, on her own terms, that the time is right to let someone else take the reins.
We wish you well.
Another person who gave of himself in service to others and deserves gratitude in the form of a thumbs up was Claude Wright, who served the students, teachers and administrators of Greenwood County School District 50 for 16 years until his untimely death earlier this month.
If you have not already done so, please read the accolades afforded Wright in a story written by Damian Dominguez and published this week. There you will find that Wright’s board service was done with the intent of championing the students first and foremost.
Chairman David Trent said Wright served as a voice for students who didn’t have many advocates. He lauded Wright for pushing the board to show children the career paths ahead of them.
And Shell Dula, former board chairman, had this to say about Wright: “Claude Wright was a good man, and I don’t think any higher compliment can be paid to someone. Every decision he made was for the good of the students of District 50. ... He epitomized what it was to be a school board person.”
Last, and certainly not least, a thumbs up to all of you who fully understand that the pandemic is not over. The start of fall, football and school only signals the end of summer, not of the virus. Keep on keepin’ on with your mask-wearing, your handwashing and your physical distancing.