A big thumbs up to candidates and voters alike this week. And to those running the elections.
Wow. We were impressed. A tremendous turnout, even if many were absentee votes. That’s beside the point. The point is that a higher percentage of voters turned out in general than many expected for this primary election. And around these parts, things ran relatively smoothly.
Candidates get a thumbs up for running rather clean campaigns. It’s almost as if the pandemic brought out the kinder, gentler side to politicking this time around. And those who lost took things in stride and kept a positive outlook. It’s hard to run for office and lose, but those who lost were gracious and showed some humility. Well done.
Of course, we say all that while keenly aware that people are relaxing about the pandemic and might remain so a while, which could mean things won’t remain so nice as we head into the November elections. But we can hope.
And to the candidates who are diligently going around and ensuring their campaign signs do not become so much litter, you get a thumbs up. If you have not already begun the cleanup campaign, please do. The election’s over, so what’s the point of leaving signs along our public right-of-ways anyway?
Thumbs were up when we were telling readers which restaurants were open and serving meals, or when they and other businesses were providing curbside service and such. Man, they couldn’t wait for us to share their news.
Now? Well, there seems to be a tendency to want to clam up — and that’s no seafood dish joke there — when we inquire about whether they have employees testing positive for COVID-19.
It’s a shame that on one hand the newspaper is viewed as a great public service during the pandemic’s start — especially since folks didn’t seem to think they should pay for sharing such information — and now some view us as a public menace because — gasp! — we dare to share information that is relevant to people’s health.
Look, we know the pandemic has hit every business hard, including ours, and everyone wants to get back on their feet. But if you truly want to be community-minded, then it means sometimes you gotta ‘fess up and do the right thing, the ethical thing, even if DHEC doesn’t require you to do so. Don’t wait for the media to come knocking because we’ve been tipped off. Get ahead of the message. And don’t skimp on the truth about it, either. You’ll gain more respect and return customers by serving up a solid dish of honesty. Be transparent and let your clientele make informed decisions about patronizing your business. Is it your fault an employee tests positive? No. But you do own some blame if you then hide it and put other employees and customers at risk.
To those playing fair, we give a thumbs up. Thanks for your due diligence and concern for those who are trying to follow recommended guidelines and thanks for not putting customers at a higher risk. After all, you don’t know who is and is not in one of the many high-risk categories when they enter your business.
To those businesses hoping they won’t be found out, as much as we might want to sympathize we cannot. Don’t play games with people’s health, OK?