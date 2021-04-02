Guess we should start off with a big ole thumbs up to you readers who enjoyed Thursday’s “Our View.” We hope a little humor lightened and brightened your day. But more than that, we hope you got the serious message that we yet believe a variety of opinions shared on this page is a good thing, not bad.
We also hope many of you got the notion that, by golly, maybe you should on occasion send us a letter or guest column for consideration. Of course, we will again remind you that we prefer civil discourse of issues and not so much name-calling and finger-pointing. Oh, and please remember to follow the rules on word count and such. That’s 250 words for a letter, 625 for a guest column. You can use our easy forms on indexjournal.com, under the “opinion” tab on the main page menu.
OK, now let’s move along.
We realize the government cannot give everything away. Well, unless the government becomes socialist, of course. But it’s still not giving away stuff; somebody always has to pay, and you know who that will be.
That said, however, we are glad to see Gov. Henry McMaster pouring some federal dollars he has at hand into making the internet more readily available in rural areas of the state. It’s not an across-the-board fix to a problem the state has recognized and has become more widely known thanks to the pandemic pushing schools into e-learning scenarios. And those e-learning days are not going away with the end of the pandemic. When that rare snow hits, kids will yet have to open Chromebooks and work from home.
Thumbs up, governor, and it’s a good start toward a more permanent solution to a problem that won’t merely disappear.
At the risk of sounding like a worn out recording, we do give a thumbs up to all who are signing up and getting their COVID-19 vaccinations. And certainly to those who have already done so.
Remember, it ain’t over till it’s over, and this pandemic ain’t over yet. Our picture surely is improving, but this is no time to let the guard down and be done with it. Even if you have already had one dose of the vaccine, it’s possible to get, and in turn share, the virus. We know that much first-hand at the IJ. So continue to mask up when and where appropriate, do your level best to avoid risks and get the vax.
For the record, we have yet to hear of anyone actually finding they’ve been microchipped when getting vaccinated, so you’re good.