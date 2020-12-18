It’s nearly here.
The vaccine? Yes, that too.
Christmas? Yep. That too.
But something else that is very nearly here is a number. That is, we should all be concerned where the state’s numbers will go next when it comes to positive cases and deaths that are tied to COVID-19. We should all be doing our best to keep that number down; yet, too many indicators give us a grim outlook on how that is going, how that will go.
We’ve seen the shoppers who seem to think COVID has taken a Christmas break. We’ve seen the pre-Christmas numbers soar above 3,000 in several days’ daily reporting from DHEC and we are hardly encouraged when that number drops but remains above 2,000. Sadly, we fear the Christmas holiday will bring numbers up. That’s the number of positive cases and deaths.
If you’re among those doing the right thing — abiding by the guidelines regarding face coverings, frequent hand washing and maintaining physical distance from others — we give you a thumbs up and applaud you for acknowledging that your sacrifice is for the health and well-being of others. If you’re not, well there’s not much more we can say. We’ve said it all many times, along with others, and you choose a selfish route instead.
To Ray Brooks, outgoing — and by outgoing, we mean that in more than one way — president of Piedmont Tech, we say thank you for your leadership at the college’s helm and give you a thumbs up as you head to Georgia and in closer proximity to your family.
Man, the grandkids are going to get some extremely well-told anecdotes with a Georgia flair, accent and booming voice that is hard to duplicate. It’s been good having you here and we hope you’ll swing by Greenwood a time or so in the future. Enjoy retirement. Again.
Last, a thumbs up to the fire and police departments of the City of Greenwood who, possibly inspired by a Doobie Brothers tune, “Takin’ It to the Streets,” figured a workaround when the city wisely canceled the annual Christmas parade that would have put far too many people close together, both along the streets and on the various floats.
It was a great idea for spreading some Christmas cheer as city employees, administration and council members brought the parade to the residents. It was a much safer alternative and a great idea.