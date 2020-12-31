Because tomorrow is the first day of the new year, we want to end this year with a thumbs up, thumbs down entry. So if you turned to this page and thought you’d slept through Thursday, don’t fret. You’ll still be able to celebrate tonight and welcome the new year.
Speaking of that, we will extend a big ole thumbs up to those of you who have wisely opted to treat tonight like about any other night by not gathering in large groups, unmasked and shoulder to shoulder, to send off 2020 and welcome 2021. COVID-19 doesn’t take a break just because this is a traditional night of celebration and revelry. Not even in Manhattan.
If you are one of those who has opted to thumb your nose at COVID-19 because, well, because you just want a good reason to party, then you get a thumbs down. We doubt you’ll be wearing masks and socially distancing. And the sad thing is there’s a darn good chance you’re going to welcome the new year by contracting the virus or giving it to someone else. Not the best way to start the new year, folks.
Thumbs up to the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County for continuing the tradition of competing for the coveted Can of Corn Trophy and raising food for area nonprofits that help feed those in need within this community.
County Council’s Edith Childs gets an extra thumbs up for her long-running role in keeping this effort going for many years. She’s decided it’s time to let someone else take on that role. Whether you want to see the city or county get that trophy, consider donating some canned goods to this effort and help Childs meet her dream goal of getting 10,000 pounds of food items.
A thumbs up to Hospice thrift store manager Kim Mays and others who found a more appropriate home for the war medals earned by a Bishopville man. The medals were among donated items the thrift store received some weeks back. Rather than tag them and add them to the many other items the store sells, an effort was launched to find potential family members of Lt. Cmdr. John Ellison Muldrow Jr., a Bishopville man who served in the Navy during World War II and who was killed in action in May 1945.
Last, we extend a thumbs up to those of you who exercise a little restraint and treat social media as if you’re in an in-person conversation among friends, family and acquaintances. In short, this is a thumbs up to those of you who can agree to disagree politely.
Because so many who troll Facebook cannot do so, we opted to have a time of silence during the holidays when we shared our stories on social media. It was a much-needed break for us, we can tell you, and we trust others appreciated being able to avoid so much vitriolic dissonance. Sadly, we expect it to resume in the wee hours of Sunday.