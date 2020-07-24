Has it been a week already? My how time does fly during these COVID-19 Days, right? One week just rolls right into another and, well, next thing you folks working from home know, you realize you haven’t changed clothes in days and you aren’t exactly sure when you last showered.
OK, we hope it’s not been that bad, but for a number of people, the routine has been largely the same. For about four months now. Not a lot of social interaction and little if any office interaction other than virtually. Suddenly, the calendar on the smartphone has become extremely relevant. Daily.
Thumbs up to all you troupers out there, then, who have made the necessary adjustments in your lives in an effort to navigate these troubled waters safely — for your own safety and the safety of others around you, whether family, friends, co-workers or, equally important to note here, total strangers.
Did you ever think you wanted to be a teacher or in school administration because you thought it would be cool to have the whole summer off work? And then you realized it’s not the whole summer, like the students get, but still thought it would be fun to have a fairly long break from work.
Fast forward to 2020. If you not only thought that you wanted to go into education, but actually did, you might be questioning yourself. If you didn’t go into education, you might be thinking, “Whew. Glad I decided to ...”
Navigating the COVID-19 waters has been difficult for everyone, but really, you have to give a thumbs up to those in education who have been struggling with devising plans for a return to school. They’ve been hit from all sides, from the president down to the governor and on the local level. Do this, don’t do that. Accommodate this, accommodate that.
It’s been no easy task for any of these folks because they had to develop plans to address every grade level while trying to abide by requirements from on high — requirements that changed frequently and rapidly, and might yet change again — all while attempting to meet the needs and answer the questions they were getting on the local level.
Here in Greenwood, District 50’s board met at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to again address and eventually approve additional changes, to include moving the start date by nearly a week and introducing a mask requirement.
So, if you think you’ve had a rough summer because maybe you had to suspend or alter vacation plans, think about these folks and show them some appreciation. No plan will satisfy everyone, but they sure are trying to navigate the waters at a time when many might have simply rather abandoned ship.