Let’s start off with a thumbs up to members of Greenwood County Council — Steve Brown, Edith Childs and Chuck Moates — who thought that their counterparts in the city and in other municipalities across the state had the right idea by implementing face mask ordinances as we all watch the Palmetto State’s COVID-19 numbers climb and hospital beds fill up.
Attorney General Alan Wilson thinks such ordinances are legit and do not violate residents’ constitutional rights. While that in and of itself doesn’t make his view airtight and certainly leaves it open to debate and even a court challenge, perhaps the council can pause and seek additional legal advice. Of course they should respect the view of their county attorney, but there is nothing inherently wrong with further exploration, especially since confusion abounds between city and county jurisdictions.
Given that this is a public health crisis and that our elected officials are making decisions affecting the public, the taxpayers, we yet wish more information, not less, would be shared regarding the county attorney’s view that a mask ordinance would be ill-advised. If specific case law came into play, as stated, causing her to say the county does not have the “authority to enact or enforce” an ordinance, the public should be enlightened. If sharing that case precedent provides a road map for a lawsuit, we suspect other attorneys out there are capable of doing their own research and case studies if they’re interested in bringing suit against the city.
We are not saying the advice is wrong or that the county attorney’s opinion is somehow flawed. We are saying, however, that we think the public needs more information and that the council ought to further explore its legal standing, not just leave the matter at the door with a toothless resolution.
There’s no need to remain behind the mask of attorney-client privilege. While that exists, there’s nothing preventing council from sharing such information in an effort to further enlighten the public.
OK, let’s move on, shall we?
Speaking of Greenwood County Council, we also want to give a thumbs up to Chuck Moates. Known for his oratory skills as a minister, Moates often makes impassioned statements during council meetings when each member gives district reports. He was impassioned when railing against the Confederacy and monuments.
In the aftermath, however, Moates regretted some of his remarks and issued a public apology this past week. Passions do run deep sometimes and, especially these days as we all weave through political divisiveness, racial tensions, a pandemic, economic distress and more, it’s to be expected that people will sometimes neglect to keep their words in check.
We don’t necessarily take issue with Moates’ remarks, per se, or his stance on the Confederacy and Civil War monuments. We do, however, appreciate his willingness to not just own his words, but issue an apology as he deemed warranted. That was and is commendable. Thus the thumbs up.
And now, speaking of words, we’ll give a thumbs down to some on social media who seem intent on disparaging others. Rather than bandy back and forth with viewpoints on stories posted on Facebook, several have taken to taking swipes at people’s physical attributes.
Here again, we all get impassioned at times — even here at the IJ — but we’d like to see a bit more civility on our website and Facebook page. Don’t tempt us to go dark on comments or even consider temporarily taking our Facebook offline.