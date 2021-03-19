No worries if you’re anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers. We love you, we respect you and we hope you remain well.
We might not fully grasp why it’s an inconvenience to wear a mask and likely help stop the spread of viruses to others around us, but we’re also accustomed to being labeled “sheeple,” despite what some decent science tells us. That’s citing science, not the U.S. Constitution, but we think there’s room for both in our lives.
Anyway, all of this is to simply toss a thumbs up to everyone who has been in it for the long haul with mask-wearing. Who knew we’d still be putting these fashionable items on our faces more than a year after the initial COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina? Sure, we’d like to tuck them in a box and bury them in the closet too, but we are more interested in trying to keep the case numbers dropping and avoid the prospects of getting one of the variants.
Of course, there is the good point raised by Greenwood’s own Dr. “Jukie” Leary, whose column on the topic was in Thursday’s paper. While masks might seem foreign to most of us who are not in the medical field, they’re commonplace in other countries and help stave off the flu, colds and other infections. Maybe we shouldn’t be too quick to tuck them away after all.
This brings us to the vaccinations and another thumbs up. This is for the folks who have jumped at the first opportunity to get vaccinated. Here again, we get the “sheeple” label, but here again we do have some faith in science. We also extend this thumbs up to our providers who are doing a great job of streamlining the vaccination process.
Reports of super efficiency at Self Regional, Carolina Health Centers and others are good to hear.
And based on the report from DHEC, also in Thursday’s edition, it would appear the Lakelands and entire state are on the fast track to getting vaccinated.
You know what that means. Or what it could mean. As we said in this space the other day, the more we bring our case numbers down and the more we bring our number of people vaccinated up, the more likely we are to have safe large gatherings again. Festival of Flowers and Festival of Discovery dates are just around the bend. Let’s do our part to make them a reality.