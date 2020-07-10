Greenwood City Council gets a thumbs up and their county counterparts will as well if they follow suit. As we wish they would.
City leaders voted 5-2 Thursday to issue an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in all food service and retail establishments within the city.
The ordinance takes effect at 8 a.m. Monday and will require customers of any businesses in the city to wear face coverings while inside the business’ enclosed areas. Business staff will also have to wear masks or some type of face coverings.
Here again we want to point up that the wearing of masks, mandated or not, is not about infringing on your liberties. It’s just the right thing to do to protect the health of others. You might not think you have COVID-19 and, in fact, you might not have it, but if you do there remains the chance you could pass it to someone who becomes slightly ill, very ill, hospitalized or off to the funeral home. You wear a mask for them, they wear a mask for you.
You see, it’s common courtesy and common sense. What you do at home and around your own family is one thing; what you do around others requires responsible behavior. You want to yell “Fire!” inside your home as a joke? Fine. Do so. But whenever theaters open up again, try it there and see what happens. Would you say the movie theater is impugning your First Amendment rights when they call the police and you get arrested?
Get over yourselves and your individual rights and liberties, and make the sacrifice for the benefit of others. #wearadamnmask
These are challenging and fluid times we are in, and for that reason we extend a thumbs up to those who are trying to carefully navigate and make important decisions about how to proceed during this pandemic.
School administrators, public and private, are particularly likely to be enduring a bit of stress right now. Go virtual? Go in-person? Go with a hybrid model? What is important here is that while the rest of us are yet trying to squeeze some enjoyment out of our remaining summer weeks, they have been busy cobbling together Plans A, B, C and maybe even D. And they are remaining as fluid as the pandemic itself, ready to make adjustments based on best information available. Much appreciated.
Feel up to a thumbs down entry? Yeah, we do too.
Dogfighting. By now, you’d think we’d be civilized enough in our society to the point such activities no longer take place. Then again, when we look around we realize that we have plenty of distance to go on a number of fronts, not just dogfighting. We suspect someone will step up to foster Soldier, the poor dog that now has safe harbor at Abbeville County Animal Services after being found in deplorable conditions and obviously abandoned after much abuse.
We know it might sound cruel as well, but sometimes don’t you just want to take people who do that, once they are caught, and put them in a ring with a fighter and let be what is to be during a match between the two?