Where do we begin?
No, we’re not singing the theme song from “Love Story” here. But we are seeing a good bit of love going around right now.
As everyone — really, everyone — is dealing with the impact of COVID-19, we know there are a number of heart-warming stories out there. Some we have already been able to share, more are no doubt to come.
There are the various and, apparently, many people who are busy making face masks to provide people working in hospitals, other areas of the health care industry and even for some businesses that must remain open.
People have been doing shopping for those who can not or should not venture out to the grocery store. People are preparing meals for shut-ins and finding other ways to be of help and comfort.
Some are offering meals or other gestures of kindness to law enforcement and first responders — some of the very people who are likely as much if not more at risk than those who are essentially staying at home.
Now you know we generally like to share the love and give a thumbs up rather than a thumbs down, but these strange days call for a thumbs down. It’s not a thumbs down to the coronavirus, mind you, although we’d like to give it a swift kick into the stratosphere, but rather it’s a thumbs down to the people who simply are not taking this crisis seriously enough.
There are stores that are having special hours for seniors, deemed more at risk of getting the virus than many, to do their shopping. And, of course, there are the restaurants that are struggling, but also providing takeout and curbside service.
Think about it. A lot of people are stressed out. They are working, possibly from home, tending to their children in many cases and quite possibly just not up to hitting the kitchen every night. The whole stay-at-home scenario isn’t exactly all it’s thought to be sometimes, so let’s show some appreciation for those yet providing meals for weary moms and dads, for singles and couples who either don’t have a big supply of food or simply don’t have the time or inclination to go food shopping just now.
You might know some of them. We hope you are not one of them, but if you are it’s time to get right with yourself and others around you. We are not a major metro area in the Lakelands, but that doesn’t mean we are immune to what’s going around. Keeping distance from others is respecting the life and health of others. The same with working from home, if you’re so fortunate. Not gathering in large groups is more about tamping down that curve you’ve heard and read about as a means of slowing the spread of the virus.
This is not the time to have large gatherings of friends or family. In fact, we’d argue that you don’t think much of your friends or your family if you are doing that. It’s hard, sure. But the sacrifice will pay off. So get right, do right, be right.
But if you want to get out this weekend and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, by all means, do so. Just do it by yourself or with your significant other. Walk around the neighborhood or play a game in your yard. Just don’t make it a congregational outing, please.