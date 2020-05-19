What a long, strange trip it’s been. And it’s not over yet.
This past weekend, just a little more than two hours from Greenwood, the roar of engines could be heard. And while they would largely be drowned out, the roar of fans could not be heard. The stands stood empty, the infield at Darlington Raceway was devoid of the usual pack of fans. But racing took place.
Restaurants also began to get back into the swing of things with limitations on the number of dine-in customers they could serve. But not all chose to open right away, at least not until they had everything lined up and a plan in place.
This week, you can finally get that haircut you’ve been wanting. Or needing. And you can make an appointment to get that tattoo you’ve been pondering. But you’ll have to go it alone because as much as your significant other or friend might want to watch, no client guests allowed at this time.
Churches — those that closed the doors to worshippers these past many weeks — have put together their plans for reopening the doors and putting people in the pews. Some, like restaurants, are taking reservations on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure physical distancing can yet be accomplished.
More pleasant weather is bringing people outdoors and onto the lakes. People are in need of people, it seems, and while that is understandable and good, we do hope all proceed with caution.
There is yet the risk of more infections, and certainly the likelihood of more positives as more testing is done. Whether South Carolina’s efforts and plans to return to some semblance of normalcy are adequate will yet be seen.
Stay safe. Continue to wash your hands, use sanitizer and put off the group hugs a while longer, OK?