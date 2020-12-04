By all accounts, it is a promotion well deserved. Steffanie Dorn, who migrated from city government to county government, has officially been appointed county treasurer.
Dorn will replace Cathy Miller, a person of all seasons who has worked in numerous capacities in the for-profit and nonprofit world. We had no doubt Miller, wife of Judge Lee Miller, was more than qualified to assume the duties, if even for a short term. She’s a serious, get-the-job-done person who seems immensely skilled to tackle just about any job.
Dorn seems to be cut from the same cloth and we expect she will do a fantastic job in serving the county and its residents/taxpayers.
While on the topic of Greenwood County employees, we would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the job well done by Elizabeth Taylor as county attorney. We did not always agree with Taylor when it came to certain public issues, but she was the consummate professional, represented the council she worked for well and was readily accessible.
A thumbs up to all three on jobs well done and yet to be done. We suspect two of the three aren’t really done with the work world. Cathy Miller has too much energy and Taylor has too much talent to not find a way back into the attorney field. We do, however, hope Dorn will remain in the treasurer’s seat a good while. That office has had a bit of turnover.
Law enforcement gets a few passes, if you will, when it comes to traveling the roads. For example, they can speed when in pursuit of another vehicle. They often have computers at the ready, along with cellphones, and might be seen using those while on the road.
But those wearing the badge and uniform, and behind the wheel of marked cars, are also held to a higher standard in that they are expected to be examples of obeying the laws, including traffic laws.
That is why it was a bit dismaying — and we think thumbs down worthy — to witness a deputy’s vehicle traveling at least 40 mph through the school zone at Greenwood High at about 8:30 a.m. earlier this week. No lights were flashing, no siren sounding, which would lead one to think there was no emergency, just an apparent desire to get on down the road quicker.