It wasn’t too many years ago that if one asked about the homeless situation, the quick answer would be that Greenwood doesn’t have a homeless population.
That might well have been because many people chose to make that claim and not have to face the truth. It might also well have been because one often used solution was to put a homeless person on the Trailways bus with a one-way ticket to Greenville. But then the Trailways station closed. And then people came to realize that homelessness was not necessarily captured in a stereotypical image of a person sleeping atop a city grate with a cardboard box over him for shelter from the elements.
Greenwood has changed, and so has its perspective on homelessness. And its approach to helping those who are homeless.
Pathway House has been assisting men and women for several years now, but it is now embarking on a new effort to help single parents of young children with the construction of a village of small cottages. Single mothers found on the streets with their children are in a bad enough situation, but it’s only exacerbated when DSS comes along and separates them from their children. Executive Director Anthony Price and those supporting Greenwood Pathway House aim to change that with the village.
That, readers, is worth more than a thumbs up. It’s worth your help. So, you can assist the Greenwood Pathway House in building and furnishing single-parent cottages with a visit to gwdpathway.org/give. Donations should be designated for Pathway Village. You can also mail donations to Greenwood Pathway House at P.O. Box 49723, Greenwood, SC, 29649.
Does reopening get a thumbs up or thumbs down?
Guess it depends on your perspective on a number of fronts. It’s encouraging to see COVID-19 numbers heading south and vaccinations heading north, but we still have some worries about those large gatherings that loom on the horizon. We’d feel a sight better knowing we were approaching herd immunity which, by the way, has nothing to do with cattle. And we’d feel better if the V-word left us alone. That’s “variant,” if you were not sure.
For our part, guess it’s a thumbs up that we appear to be heading toward some semblance of normalcy. But that’ll change to a big ole thumbs down if folks don’t do right and things get sidelined.