Well, it’s another head-scratcher for us.
The same governor who refused to issue a statewide mask mandate during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing home rule as the foundation of his reasoning, first gave parents of public school children the ability to opt out of school mask policies. Now he’s telling coastal towns they cannot remove free beach parking along state roads.
Look, we get it. Parking is at a premium if you head to the coast in the summer. Not everyone has a beachfront summer home with private parking. Not everyone even wants to go stay overnight at a beachfront hotel. Some simply go for the day and park on the side of the public road. We can appreciate the side of those needing a space along the side of the road. But we can also understand the position of Folly Beach and Isle of Palms as they try to maintain congestion in their domains.
While we’ll let that battle be waged from the coast to Columbia, we’ll have to give a thumbs down to Gov. Henry McMaster for seemingly flip-flopping — twice now — on what we thought was a strong belief in home rule.
Weighing in here again on news from Ware Shoals.
That such a wide swath of support for the high school’s principal, Paul Anderson, is evident is telling. That even people from outside the community who no longer have a connection to the town or school are rallying behind the principal whose contract was terminated in a tie vote is rather telling.
While such a show of support does not necessarily define right and wrong, it yet strikes us as odd that the board chair, Shanon Calvert, and fellow board member Andy Wood shed absolutely no light on why they cast dissenting votes on a motion to renew Anderson’s contract as a working retiree.
That Calvert had “some concerns” about Anderson during his five years on the school board reveals little to nothing. Did he make Superintendent Fay Sprouse aware of those concerns? Were they sufficient to warrant a discussion sooner than this week when a convenient tie vote meant Anderson’s contract ends with the school year? That Calvert has yet to respond to our several attempts — last week and again on Thursday — for further comment or clarification might actually say quite a bit.
As President Reagan might say, “Mr. Calvert, tear down that wall” and tell voters and taxpayers of Greenwood School District 51 what your concerns were and are, and why you voted not to renew Anderson’s contract. You and Wood get a thumbs down for thumbing your noses at the public and its right to know.