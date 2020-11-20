We don’t know about the rest of you, but we are starting to feel a bit festive. There was a time when we did not even want to hear the word “Christmas” until Thanksgiving was over.
That’s not the case now, and our spirits were lifted when we saw Greenwood’s Uptown getting decked out for the holidays not long after Halloween ended. Strange, isn’t it, how nearly an entire year can be derailed by a pandemic only to get back on the tracks thanks to Christmas decorations?
Of course, that’s only true for some. Far too many will find the holidays even harder to enjoy this year because the pandemic has claimed a loved one. Still, many are trying to turn the holidays into a sort of recovery effort, an opportunity to recuperate from what has been a most horrendous year.
And so it goes that we give a thumbs up to towns all around that are trying to lift everyone’s spirits. Also to retailers as they roll out their best, participate in holiday open houses and try to bring a sense of normalcy to the season. As we all know, they have been hit hard by the pandemic too, and perhaps it’s been a struggle for them as well to get into the festive spirit.
Speaking of the area retailers, be sure to check out our Shop Local special section in tomorrow’s Weekender. We hope it will serve to inspire you to think of your local businesses even more than ever as you go about your Christmas shopping.
Certainly we understand you might be inclined to do even more online shopping than before because of the pandemic, but we and the retailers want you to consider shopping safely this season and in support of area businesses. Many, by the way, carry items you would not find on Amazon and elsewhere.
And if stepping into stores right now isn’t what you want to do, check the local retailers’ websites. Chances are you can find what you want, place an order and even do curbside pickup.
Lastly, a thumbs up to those of you who are finding a way to supply a nice Thanksgiving meal for others in need during this pandemic. Also, a thumbs up to you who are ensuring Thanksgiving festivities will be carried out safely so there will yet be reason to be thankful. No one wants next Thanksgiving to arrive with regret because a once-occupied chair is now empty as a result of how Thanksgiving 2020 was celebrated.